Trio who shot and dumped off-duty cop in river nabbed

01 January 2023 - 13:47
Police preliminary investigation into the incident indicates that 41-year-old Sergeant Phillip Mathlaela was shot and killed while parked on a bridge in Kliptown. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer, Sgt Phillip Mathlaela, who was shot on Christmas Day and then dumped into a river.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the men, aged 30, 25 and 22 years, were arrested during a raid on three identified premises in Kliptown on Friday.

Mathe said the trio is expected to appear in the Kliptown magistrate’s court on Tuesday and will be charged with murder and for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“A preliminary investigation into the incident indicates that 41-year-old Sgt Phillip Mathlaela was shot and killed while parked on a bridge in Kliptown. His body was then dumped into a river.”

Mathe said the motive for the attack is under investigation.

She said the police officer’s belongings including two cellphones, his vehicle and its key were found on the scene, ruling out robbery as a motive.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has condemned the attack and killing of police officers. He said police will continue to bring to book those behind heinous attacks on and killing of SAPS members.

Masemola also commended the joint intelligence-driven operation for the swift arrest.

