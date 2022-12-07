South Africa

Family devastated after traffic cop killed at roadblock

07 December 2022 - 17:44 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
KwaDukuza traffic officer Supt Collin Sibusiso Zulu died during a roadblock.
The family of KwaDukuza traffic officer Supt Collin Sibusiso Zulu, 54, who was run over during a roadblock on Tuesday, want the law to take its course.

Zulu was stationed on the R102 between Darnall and KwaDukuza CBD when a bakkie crashed into him on Tuesday morning. 

Zulu's brother Thokozani said: "We are shattered. We would have never thought my brother would die doing something that brought him fufillment.”

He described his brother as a pillar of the family. “He was very caring and devoted to his family.”

The father of two, who comes from the rural Maphumulo area, left a glowing record at the municipality.

“He took his work seriously. Throughout his years of service my brother had never been hauled before disciplinary processes at work,” he said.

KwaDukuza mayor Lindile Nhaca expressed sadness, saying it was a big blow to the Zulu family, local government, the law enforcement fraternity and KwaDukuza community.

“We are deeply disturbed by the untimely passing. Death has once again robbed us of another dedicated and experienced servant of the people,” said Nhaca.

Zulu started working as a protection officer in the traffic department in 1994 and in 2011 became assistant superintendent.

Nhaca added Zulu's death came while they were still mourning another official.

Supt Eddie Boaventura was shot dead by a brazen motorist in November. No arrests were made.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after the accident.

He said reports indicated that the suspect drove into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle, pushing it against the officer. He added that investigations were under way. 

