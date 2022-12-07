KwaDukuza mayor Lindile Nhaca expressed sadness, saying it was a big blow to the Zulu family, local government, the law enforcement fraternity and KwaDukuza community.
Family devastated after traffic cop killed at roadblock
The family of KwaDukuza traffic officer Supt Collin Sibusiso Zulu, 54, who was run over during a roadblock on Tuesday, want the law to take its course.
Zulu was stationed on the R102 between Darnall and KwaDukuza CBD when a bakkie crashed into him on Tuesday morning.
Zulu's brother Thokozani said: "We are shattered. We would have never thought my brother would die doing something that brought him fufillment.”
He described his brother as a pillar of the family. “He was very caring and devoted to his family.”
The father of two, who comes from the rural Maphumulo area, left a glowing record at the municipality.
“He took his work seriously. Throughout his years of service my brother had never been hauled before disciplinary processes at work,” he said.
KZN traffic cop takes his life after 'shooting' girlfriend
