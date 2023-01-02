A 9-year-old boy is missing while three other children drowned at Kenton-On-Sea, at the Kariega main beach on Sunday.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the two girls washed onto the beach where a bystander administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
NSRI said a team of emergency personnel including Port Alfred medics, Gardmed ambulance services, EC health services, Ndlambe Fire and Rescue Services and police - as well as Umhlanga and Durban lifeguards who are on holiday at Kenton - responded to assist the girls when a third girl was spotted experiencing difficulty in the surf.
NSRI Port Alfred rescue swimmers recovered the girl from the beach and resuscitation was also administered.
“After all efforts to resuscitate the 3 females, aged between 10 and 14, were exhausted sadly they were declared deceased.”
Local residents then confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was missing in the surf.
Immediate efforts to locate the child were unsuccessful and an ongoing search and recovery operation is being coordinated.
Search for 9-year-old boy as three girls drown on Eastern Cape beach
Image: Flickr/NSRI
