Boksburg explosion tanker death toll rises to 37 while body parts continue to surface in area

The number of people killed as a result of the Boksburg bridge explosion on December 24 had risen to 37 on Wednesday.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the police notified the Gauteng provincial government that additional body parts were found around the area of the incident.
Of the 37 people that have been killed, 12 are healthcare workers (10 government employees and two agency staff), all stationed at Tambo Memorial Hospital.
The provincial government said the number of hospital staff members who were injured during the incident is 35, and not 13 as previously communicated. The 35 injuries are inclusive of those who died.
It said the majority of the staff have been treated and discharged. Government said eight Ekurhuleni emergency medical services personnel were injured during the explosion. Six have been discharged while two have since been downgraded from intensive care to normal wards and were recovering well.
“We continue to stand with the many families whose lives have been changed forever by the tragic incident. This has not been an easy period, particularly for those who lost their loved ones.
“We implore our health professionals to provide the best care to those that are still on the road to recovery,” Lesufi said.
He said there were still several people in various hospitals and the health department continued to monitor their situation.
The province said there was ongoing counselling to staff and their families, and to the bereaved families offered by clinical psychologists, social workers, and chaplains.
It said where necessary, government, working with organisations such as Gift of the Givers and AVBOB, have assisted with burial arrangements above other social relief measures offered to affected families.
Meanwhile, the antenatal clinic, operating theatre, outpatient department and maternity services have resumed operations at the hospital.
“Areas still affected include the accident and emergency unit, radiology and clinical departments including maternity services for high-risk patients.”
Contractors remain on site to work on the affected sections of the hospital to restore services as quickly as possible.
TimesLIVE
Boksburg explosion tanker death toll rises to 37 while body parts continue to surface in area
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
