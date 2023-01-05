South Africa

WATCH | Man impersonating police officer 'violates SAPS Act'

Police are investigating a video of a civilian donning a police cap and sitting in a marked SAPS vehicle

05 January 2023 - 11:17
Police say a man caught on camera impersonating a police officer violated the SAPS Act.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police have warned against pretending to be a police officer after a man was caught on film allegedly impersonating a police officer, donning a police cap and sitting in a marked vehicle. 

In the video, the man, who is alleged to be an undocumented foreigner, laughs as he sits behind the wheel of a marked police van and converses with another man. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the unauthorised use of SAPS property and uniform is in contravention of the SAPS Act.

“This civilian has committed at least three offences in terms of the SAPS Act in that he wore the emblems and official insignia of the SAPS, thereby creating a false impression that he is associated with the police service.

“The man created a false impression that he is lawfully associated with the police service by being in a marked police vehicle and wearing the badge and emblem of the SAPS, which is protected by law,” said Mathe.

