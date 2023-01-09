South Africa

North West man killed by his own dogs

09 January 2023 - 07:02 By TimesLIVE
Two of the dogs were Staffie-pit bull crosses while the breed of the third is unclear. Stock image
Image: 123RF/maryswift

A 60-year-old man from Lichtenburg was allegedly mauled to death by his three dogs on Saturday afternoon.

An inquest has been opened, said North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane.

He said: "It is alleged during load-shedding the deceased’s wife was on the other side of their house when she heard the dogs barking. She didn’t go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs frequently bark at passing pedestrians and vehicles."

She went to look for her husband when power was restored, and  n.The man's wife found him lying motionless in the garden. She then contacted authorities.

The couple had two Staffie-pit bull cross dogs and one unknown breed. The dogs were removed from the home by the SPCA after the attack.

TimesLIVE

