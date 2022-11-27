Port Alfred woman mauled to death by dogs on her way to work

A 37-year-old Port Alfred woman was mauled to death on Sunday morning by dogs while on her way to work.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said an inquest docket has been opened for investigation.
Naidu said it is alleged she was walking at about 7.45am on Alfred Road when she was attacked.
“Two males who witnessed the attack ran to a nearby security official and reported the incident,” she said. The security official then contacted the police.
When police arrived, the badly injured woman was lying on the side of the road.
“The woman sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found. She died before receiving any medical attention,” Naidu said.
Port Alfred detectives are searching for the owner of the dogs.
“The number and breed of the dogs are unknown at this stage and police believe the two males who witnessed the incident can provide crucial information in the investigation," she said.
"Anyone who may know the owner of the dogs, as well as the two males, is asked to contact SAPS Port Alfred, D/Lt Col Yogan Reddy on 046 604 2405 or 082 332 8794 or the nearest police station.”
