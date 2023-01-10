Zulu royal family to brief the nation on litigation battles

The Zulu royal family is expected to brief the nation on Tuesday on the ongoing legal challenge by Prince Simakade to dethrone his brother, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, as head of the Zulu nation.
The royal family said the media briefing comes after the pronouncement of the dates of the court hearing.
The litigation by Prince Simakade, the eldest son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, follows a number of failed legal actions to take the throne.
According to the source, the matter is expected to be heard before the high court in Pretoria from May 31 to June 2. .
The royal family said it was paramount to keep the Zulu nation updated on the progress of this matter as there are ongoing engagements among the legal teams of the affected parties.
King Misuzulu was named the new king of the Zulu nation in his mother's will after she died in April 2021. This was after Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was named regent in King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will, who died a month before her.
Even though the pronouncement was welcomed by many in the royal family, it was faced with disputes, including court cases brought by some royal family members. Some of the legal challenges are yet to be settled.
Meanwhile, King Misuzulu entered the kraal in August 2022 and was presented with a certificate of recognition on October 29 by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
