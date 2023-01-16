The eThekwini municipality has condemned violent protests against service interruptions, saying they are irresponsible and cause delays in restoring services.
Violent protests over service interruptions 'irresponsible', says eThekwini
The eThekwini municipality has condemned violent protests against service interruptions, saying they are irresponsible and cause delays in restoring services.
On Sunday main entry points into Phoenix, north of Durban, were blockaded by burning tyres, allegedly by residents frustrated over a lack of electricity and water in the township.
Several areas north of Durban, including Phoenix, were without power since Friday despite residents logging faults with the municipality.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE on Monday the city has been “experiencing multiple faults as a result of load-shedding which has aggravated the situation”.
“The challenge of extreme heat and humidity that is synonymous with our city at this time of the year has compounded our woes.
WATCH | Phoenix roads in flames as frustrated residents burn tyres over blackouts
“After faults were brought to the attention of the city our teams worked around the clock, which resulted in power being restored in the area at about 8pm [Sunday].
“We apologise for this inconvenience which is worsened by circumstances beyond the city’s control.”
He appealed to communities “not to resort to violent service delivery protests in the event of the interruption of service delivery”.
“This conduct is irresponsible and causes delays in restoring services which poses a threat to the welfare of our residents.”
