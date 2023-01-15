South Africa

WATCH | Phoenix roads in flames as frustrated residents burn tyres over blackouts

15 January 2023 - 19:52
Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief
Residents blockaded the Phoenix highway on Sunday evening after the township experienced a blackout lasting more than 40 hours.
One of the main entry points into Phoenix was blockaded by burning tyres allegedly by residents frustrated over a lack of electricity and water to the sprawling township. 

Several areas north of Durban, including Phoenix have been without lights since Friday despite residents logging faults with the municipality. 

On Sunday, the municipality said on its social media page it was aware of the outages and technicians were working to restore power. 

However, by Sunday night, a resident told TimesLIVE there were no workmen on site to repair the fault on Sunday afternoon. 

Traffic into and out of the Grove End intersection was blocked off with burning tyres in all directions. 

There was no immediate response by police. 

This is a developing story. 

