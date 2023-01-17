Sassa assures beneficiaries gold cards will remain valid after expiry date

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has assured beneficiaries the gold payment card remains valid.
The agency said the card remains active even though is it has an expiry date.
“Beneficiaries must not panic or succumb to the hijacking by scammers and circulating fake news that the card will expire in April 2023,” it said.
Sassa said gold cards are authentic and can be used at Postbank, ATMs and merchants.
“Beneficiaries are encouraged to provide their private bank accounts to Sassa as another option for safe easy and payment. Sassa will in due course communicate changes if there are any.
“Fraudsters who pretend to be Sassa officials and target old people and people living with a disability must immediately be reported to the local police,” said Sassa.
Image: Sassa
Beware new bogus Sassa grant WhatsApp message
This week Sassa warned of new fake WhatsApp messages claiming grant beneficiaries can apply for a R700 grant online without going to a Sassa office.
“It’s the quickest way to apply for all bona fide citizens only who needs helping hands in their various activities [sic],” reads a WhatsApp message doing the rounds.
Sassa said applicants cannot apply online for a Sassa grant because they have to collect the form, and the grant amount has not been increased.
A Sassa spokesperson told TimesLIVE: “Sassa requests clients to be vigilant about misleading information, scammers and fraudsters who want to take advantage of the vulnerable and other recipients.”
