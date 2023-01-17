South Africa

Sassa assures beneficiaries gold cards will remain valid after expiry date

'Do not panic or succumb to scammers and fake news'

17 January 2023 - 12:55
Sassa gold cards remain valid. File photo.
Image: Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has assured beneficiaries the gold payment card remains valid.

The agency said the card remains active even though is it has an expiry date.

“Beneficiaries must not panic or succumb to the hijacking by scammers and circulating fake news that the card will expire in April 2023,” it said.

Sassa said gold cards are authentic and can be used at Postbank, ATMs and merchants.

“Beneficiaries are encouraged to provide their private bank accounts to Sassa as another option for safe easy and payment. Sassa will in due course communicate changes if there are any.

“Fraudsters who pretend to be Sassa officials and target old people and people living with a disability must immediately be reported to the local police,” said Sassa.

