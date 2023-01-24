South Africa

Table Mountain ranger attacked as six alleged abalone poachers arrested

24 January 2023 - 19:38
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A ranger was injured in Table Mountain National Park when one of six suspected poachers attacked him. File photo
Image: Claire Keeton

A sea, air and mountain (Seam) special operations ranger was injured by a suspected poacher who was resisting arrest at the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) in the early hours of Tuesday.

About 11.30pm on Monday, the park’s operations room staff received information about suspected poachers operating in the park’s marine protected area near Glencairn.

“Seam operators responded and, with the assistance of the police, successfully stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved  in the incident,” South African National Parks said in a statement.

The rangers and police found 112 abalone and diving gear in the vehicle.  Six suspects were arrested and the vehicle was seized.

During the arrest, one of the suspects resisted and attacked a Seam ranger, who was taken to the nearest hospital with serious injuries.

“Our rangers are faced with life-threatening situations in their daily work while protecting our natural heritage on land and sea.

“I’d like to wish our ranger a speedy healing process and believe that he will make a full recovery after this unfortunate incident,” TMNP manager Megan Taplin said.

