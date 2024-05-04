South Africa

Woman arrested for 'decapitating' her wheelchair-bound son

Police arrived at the scene, next to a local tavern, to discover the decapitated body of the 18-year-old in his wheelchair with his head lying on the ground.

04 May 2024 - 12:15
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
When police arrived at the scene, next to a local tavern, they discovered the decapitated body of the 18-year-old in his wheelchair with his head lying on the ground. File photo.
When police arrived at the scene, next to a local tavern, they discovered the decapitated body of the 18-year-old in his wheelchair with his head lying on the ground. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A 48-year-old woman from Leshikishiki village in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, has been arrested for the gruesome murder of her 18-year-old wheelchair-bound son on Friday.

The woman allegedly decapitated her son.

Police have opened a case of murder. The motive for the attack is not yet known.

According to police, a report about the murder was lodged at about 1pm on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said when police arrived at the scene, next to a local tavern, they discovered the decapitated body of the 18-year-old in his wheelchair with his head lying on the ground.

“There were no people found on the scene. Police commenced with initial investigations and the deceased's mother was located. After thorough investigations, she was positively linked to the murder of her son and arrested,” Mashaba said.

He said police seized a knife at the scene allegedly used by the mother to cut off the victim’s head.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has expressed shock at the incident.

“This is a heartbreaking incident that has deeply affected our community and the SAPS family. While the police are duty bound to protect and serve the public, the parents have a critical role to nurture and protect their children. This horrendous act by the senseless mother is condemned in its contempt. The law will take its course without fear or favour,” Hadebe said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Thabamoopo magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Soccer star Luke Fleurs' murder highlights government track record on crime as election nears

The ANC's election manifesto says it will modernise policing, develop capabilities to combat gang violence, and implement a data-driven approach, ...
News
2 days ago

Cops trace hijack victims forced into car boots within hours of abduction

Mpumalanga police have rescued two people hijacked and kidnapped by assailants near Hazyview.
News
1 day ago

Mahlako Rabalao's murder-accused boyfriend still unable to pay for private lawyer

Lawyer Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, accused of killing and setting alight the body of his girlfriend Mahlako Rabalao, is struggling to pay for a ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Lights out and a smell of burning’: Bus left in ashes during morning commute South Africa
  2. Gauteng education department to probe Glenvista High School fight South Africa
  3. AfriForum's charges against manager for sewage spillage into Vaal river ... South Africa
  4. M1 fire: Cable thieves clash with city workers, safety checks on the go South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...