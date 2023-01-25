South Africa

Ekurhuleni 'metro worker' found with electrical equipment without authorisation

25 January 2023 - 11:31 By TimesLIVE
A high-voltage fault finder was confiscated.
A high-voltage fault finder was confiscated.
Image: Supplied

A man found in possession of council-owned electrical equipment worth R80,000 has been apprehended by the Ekurhuleni metro police.

The suspect, who said he was a city employee, had allegedly been seen with an electrical device after hours, while off-duty, in the Boksburg area.

This is according to members of the public who on Tuesday approached metro police officers investigating complaints of a possible land invasion. They visited a home where the suspect was found in possession of a high-voltage fault finder.

He failed to give a clear explanation of signing for the device, said metro police.

He was charged with possession of suspected stolen council/municipal property and is expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court soon.

Metro police are trying to establish if the suspect is a council employee in the energy department, as he alleges.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Truck and bus set alight during protest over cross-border crime in northern KZN

A truck allegedly from Mozambique and a bus were torched on the R22 between Hluhluwe and Mbazwana, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday when ...
News
22 hours ago

Flood and vandal-damaged Umlazi rail line back on track

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s Umlazi line, south of Durban, is back on track after months of restoration work to flood-damaged and ...
News
1 day ago

Poachers 'using drones' to plunder yachts moored at Cape marina

Suspected poachers using drones and rubber ducks under the cover of darkness have burgled at least 14 vessels at their moorings in one of the ...
News
3 days ago

City Power has no mini-substations because of theft and load-shedding

Hundreds of households supplied by City Power will be powerless for a few days because the electricity provider has run out of mini-substations to ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters ... South Africa
  5. More than 30 witnesses lined up for first state capture trial News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials