A man found in possession of council-owned electrical equipment worth R80,000 has been apprehended by the Ekurhuleni metro police.
The suspect, who said he was a city employee, had allegedly been seen with an electrical device after hours, while off-duty, in the Boksburg area.
This is according to members of the public who on Tuesday approached metro police officers investigating complaints of a possible land invasion. They visited a home where the suspect was found in possession of a high-voltage fault finder.
He failed to give a clear explanation of signing for the device, said metro police.
He was charged with possession of suspected stolen council/municipal property and is expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court soon.
Metro police are trying to establish if the suspect is a council employee in the energy department, as he alleges.
Ekurhuleni 'metro worker' found with electrical equipment without authorisation
Image: Supplied
