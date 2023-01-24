South Africa

Flood and vandal-damaged Umlazi rail line back on track

24 January 2023 - 10:55
Prasa's popular Umlazi line is back or track
Prasa's popular Umlazi line is back or track
Image: Supplied

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) Umlazi line, south of Durban, is back on track after months of restoration work to flood-damaged and vandalised infrastructure.

KwaZulu-Natal Prasa spokesperson Zama Nomnganga told TimesLIVE it is one of the entity’s “cash cows” and usually serves about 40,000 commuters.

Trains on the south and northern lines in Durban have been out of operation since the April floods after infrastructure was severely damaged.

As repairs continue, Prasa has been opening parts of the line since September last year.

“We are extending our services on the Umlazi line since fixing the flood damage. We are  happy to announce the extension from KwaMnyandu to Umlazi. This line was affected by floods, theft and vandalism.”

Nomnganga said ongoing repairs are conducted on weekends.

The Umlazi line is operational.
The Umlazi line is operational.
Image: Prasa

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'The devil wears Prasa': Fikile Mbalula's 'tracksuit' has the internet in stitches

It is unclear when the photo was taken or whether it is Photoshopped, but it had the internet in stitches.
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Six-month ban on copper trade may spark economic revival

Researchers estimate copper theft at Eskom, Prasa, Transnet and the mining industry exceeds R47bn annually
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Prasa adamant it will have a new boss before end of the year

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA [Prasa] has assured parliament that it will have a new group CEO before the end of this year.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Eskom crisis: No new quick fix News
  5. Eighty-two passengers, crew evacuated from barge in Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials