WATCH | 'Prosecutor' Zuma's supporters pull a court no-show

02 February 2023 - 11:55 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo and Mfundo Mkhize
Church Street in Pietermaritzburg outside the high court, where former president Jacob Zuma is due to appear.
It was all quiet outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday as former president Jacob Zuma made his appearance in court — as a prosecutor.

Zuma is a private prosecutor in his case against state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan. 

Downer and Maughan were summoned by Zuma and have appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court, where they are charged with contravening the NPA Act relating to the alleged “leak” of a medical report on Zuma’s health.

The certificate was part of documents relating to Zuma’s corruption trial, which were submitted in court.

The case has been adjourned to August 4.

Church Street in Pietermaritzburg outside the high court is partially blocked on both ends of the court with both Msunduzi security, traffic officers and the SAPS on the ground. 

There is also a heavy police presence and security personnel inside the court. 

However, there is no sign of Zuma’s supporters outside the court. 

On December 8, judgment on Sanef and the Helen Suzman Foundation applications to be friends of the court in the matter was reserved. 

The matter was postponed to an unreversed date pending all parties’ submission of additional documents. 

Zuma opposed the applications through his legal team, stating they wouldn’t add any value to the main case.

