South Africa

IN PICS | ‘Lazy’ municipal cleaners take to the streets in Durban

07 February 2023 - 12:09 By LWAZI HLANGU
eThekwini municipality workers affiliated to Matusa march from King Dinuzulu Park to Durban City Hall to hand over their memorandum of grievances on February 7 2023.
eThekwini municipality workers affiliated to Matusa march from King Dinuzulu Park to Durban City Hall to hand over their memorandum of grievances on February 7 2023.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

eThekwini municipality cleaners have taken to the streets to protest against alleged unfair labour practices.

Workers affiliated with the Municipal and Allied Trade Union of South Africa (Matusa) claimed their duties are outsourced to contractors while there are employees who have the capacity to do the work.

They said this has an impact on their performance outlook and prevents them receiving overtime work.

They will march from King Dinizulu Park to the Durban City Hall accompanied by police in a protected strike.

Mlungisi Nkwanyana, Matusa’s eThekwini secretary-general, said the march was a follow-up to a recent march when mayor Mxolisi Kaunda allegedly failed to respond to demands. Their demands include:

  • permanently employing contracted expanded public works programme workers;
  • placing all municipal workers on a category 10 salary scale; and
  • granting organisational rights to the union.

 

Nkwanyana said the municipality does not recognise the union, despite it meeting the threshold of having at least 15% of all municipal workers as members.

TimesLIVE understands a verification process is under way to determine this.

Nkwanyana said they were also calling on Kaunda to withdraw comments he allegedly made about municipal workers being lazy.

“He must apologise or step down for his comments about us being lazy. How are we lazy when we want work but work is outsourced to sub-contractors? You go to parks and recreation and there are no tools to work, yet contractors are working every day,” he said.

Nkwanyana said they would hand a memorandum to Kaunda’s office.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EFF accuses IFP of targeting its SG Marshall Dlamini in 'assassination plot'

The EFF says it has received intelligence reports from police that senior leaders of the IFP are plotting to assassinate its secretary-general ...
Politics
54 minutes ago

Opposition parties say Zandile Myeni's appointment as eThekwini deputy mayor is 'pointless'

Opposition parties in the eThekwini council have questioned the amount of influence the NFP’s Zandile Myeni will yield as the deputy mayor following ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Umlazi hospital battles with no water for two days while temperatures soar

Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, south of Durban, has been without water for two days as a result of a burst pipe that has also affected ...
News
22 hours ago

Municipal chaos down to grasping politicians

Based on the maxim that local government is the coalface of the state’s service delivery to citizens, it is evident that residents of many of our ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  3. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  4. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  5. Citizens speak: Mr President, stop the load-shedding News

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...