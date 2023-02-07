The party said given the history of the KwaZulu-Natal, which has been marred by political assassinations in the past, it was not taking the reports lightly.
EFF accuses IFP of targeting its SG Marshall Dlamini in 'assassination plot'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The EFF says it has received intelligence reports from police that senior leaders of the IFP are plotting to assassinate its secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.
The IFP had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.
According to the red berets, the intelligence reports they have received indicate the IFP's senior leaders are of the belief that Dlamini is solely responsible for the decision to initiate and support motions of no confidence against IFP mayors in several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.
Recently, eight KwaZulu-Natal municipalities were plunged into disarray after a decision by the EFF that all members serving as deputy mayors resign, leaving the IFP in the lurch.
In a statement, the EFF “condemned with contempt” the alleged plot to assassinate Dlamini or any other leader for “selfish and narrow political purposes”.
IFP ‘will not be dragooned into unholy coalitions with ANC at behest of EFF’: Hlabisa
