Stop investigation into whistle-blower, 'disgusted' PSA urges Lindiwe Sisulu

09 February 2023 - 17:01
The Public Servants Association has called on tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu to halt an investigation related to the R1bn sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur. File photo.
Image: Michael Walker

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has called on tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu to halt an investigation to track down the whistle-blower who leaked documents about the controversial SA Tourism deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

The PSA said on Thursday it had learnt, with disgust, about plans by the SA Tourism board to probe how the discussion document about the deal with the English Premier League football side was leaked to the media.

“The PSA urges the minister of tourism to intervene and stop this irrational and wasteful forensic probe as the outcome of the investigation is not in the interest of South Africa. Such persecutions must not happen if the country hopes to rid itself of the scourge of crime and corruption. A crime-free country with sound infrastructure is what will boost tourism.

“The protection of whistle-blowers remains key and central to the fight against corruption. The interests of the country and its citizens must be prioritised over self-enrichment schemes disguised as government programmes to improve the country,” the association said.

On Wednesday, the SA Tourism board said it would investigate the leaking of the document, which contained information about the three-year, R1bn sponsorship arrangement.

‘Cancel the deal’: angry MPs to SA Tourism

The tourism portfolio committee were also angered by the absence of minister Lindiwe Sisulu
News
1 day ago

It added that it would also investigate allegations that its interim CFO, Johan van der Walt, had a conflict with a company which stood to benefit from the deal.

The investigation is seen as a move to act against whistle-blowers who are needed to fight corruption.

SA Tourism has been widely criticised for its plans concerning the proposed Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal, which would seek to attract visitors to the country. On social media, South Africans asked how the government could spend so much money on an international football club when the country had an energy crisis, high unemployment and poverty.

Criticism heightened when acting SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo “arrogantly” defended the deal. He later apologised during a meeting with the tourism portfolio committee, which also lambasted the deal.

“The deal ends here today,” said its chairperson, Tandi Mahambehlala.

The presidency has indicated that the arrangement is unjustifiable.

