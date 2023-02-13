South Africa

WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path

13 February 2023 - 07:46
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

More CCTV footage has revealed AKA and Tibz's killer's path as he stalked the South African rapper before killing him and his friend outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night.

The incident claimed the lives of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend “Tibz”, the brazen murder shocking the nation.

Over the weekend we brought you the first angle of the CCTV footage which shows AKA's shooting (see below). However, this second angle shows the exact path the killer took on his way to shoot AKA.

At first, AKA can be seen embracing a friend outside the venue seconds before the gunman arrives.

The gunman then arrives, walking slowly towards AKA and his group. Wearing a white sweater and hat, he looks over his shoulder down the road and continues on his way.

He suddenly raises his gun and sprints towards AKA before shooting him at point blank range. AKA dies instantly. The gunman continues sprinting away from the scene across the road in the direction he came from.

These three enhanced images show the killer as he sprints towards AKA's group before shooting and killing the SA rapper and his friend Tibz.
AKA and Tibz' killer These three enhanced images show the killer as he sprints towards AKA's group before shooting and killing the SA rapper and his friend Tibz.
Image: CCTV

Enhanced images of the gunman do not reveal his identity. However, if you do recognise the attacker contact the police.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

WATCH | AKA fan's musical tribute outside restaurant where he died

The lyrical talent of AKA belting out 'Dollar sign got me in a good mood, Word to Thunder Sign that's my hood dude', from his 2016 hit 'Dreamwork', ...
News
1 day ago

'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy

Wish on Florida restaurant owner Philani Kweyama paid tribute to the fallen star Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane ...
News
13 hours ago

'A dreadful and painful thing to see,' bystander says after AKA shooting

Men in blue combing the scene within a cordoned-off area outside Wish on Florida Road on Saturday reflected the grave mood at what is usually one of ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death South Africa
  2. AKA's family identify his body at morgue and visit scene of shooting South Africa
  3. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  4. 'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m ... South Africa
  5. KZN teen dies after being raped and forced to drink brake fluid News

Latest Videos

Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path
CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting