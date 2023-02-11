South Africa

WATCH | AKA fan's musical tribute outside restaurant where he died

11 February 2023 - 13:01 By YASANTHA NAIDOO

The lyrical talent of AKA belting out Dollar sign got me in a good mood, Word to Thunder Sign that's my hood dude, from his 2016 hit Dreamwork, featuring Yanga, stopped a number of people near Wish on Florida Road in Durban on Saturday morning.

The song, played at full volume, came from draughtsman Marvin Murray’s car, parked just outside the restaurant, as the heartbroken fan paid tribute to the rapper who was gunned down on Friday night.

Police confirmed that Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, 35, and another man died in a hail of bullets as two gunmen opened fire on them at about 10.15pm.

Murray said he was heartbroken to hear the singer was dead.

“I’ve been a fan from 2014. I loved his flow and the SA flair about his tracks. His tracks haven’t gone American style. I can relate to some of his tracks. The last CD I bought was his album Levels. I posted it on Instagram and he liked the track,” he said.

AKA fan Marvin Murray outside Wish on Florida Road plays the rapper's song as a tribute to the musician.
AKA fan Marvin Murray outside Wish on Florida Road plays the rapper's song as a tribute to the musician.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

He said he felt he had to visit the scene where the singer died.

“I came to pay my respects. I have been playing his tracks from this morning to show my tribute to him.”

The diehard fan said he heard about the incident moments after it happened.

“I have DJ friends at Keys, Times Square, and they had put statuses about shootings near Cappellos. The next status was that it was AKA. That’s when I started Googling and I couldn’t find anything. Then the one video came out.

“Words cannot explain it. Nobody is going to come up with these tracks. I fell in love with his tracks. He was about to release a new album. I hope the producer actually finished the album, even if they release the album with the few tracks that are there. It’s the last of the last.”

