South Africa

AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut

15 February 2023 - 12:23 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
AKA at Bryd & Groom unisex grooming and beauty salon, which is situated inside Wish on Durban's Florida Road.
AKA at Bryd & Groom unisex grooming and beauty salon, which is situated inside Wish on Durban's Florida Road.
Image: Screengrab

The man who gave slain Kiernan “AKA” Forbes his final haircut says the award-winning rapper appeared to be in a happy mood.

The barber, who asked not to be named, is also a manager at Bryd & Groom unisex grooming and beauty salon, which is stationed inside Wish on Florida restaurant on Durban's food and entertainment strip. 

Forbes, 35, was shot dead with his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, as he was leaving the restaurant shortly after 10pm last Friday.

Forbes kept fans updated about his activities while he was in Durban via social media, including when he had just finished having his hair cut at the upmarket facility before dining on a seafood platter. He posted he was preparing to go to a nightclub, Yugo, where he was to be performing as part of his birthday celebrations.

WATCH | Fresh haircut and dinner with friends — Inside AKA's last day

AKA was with former Dream Team member Lusasa “Saso” Ngcobo, DJ Benny Maverick and other friends before he died.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, the barber said AKA was sharing jokes. 

“I always cut celebrities [hair] and I really had a good time with AKA. He was so happy about the show that he was going to and he was in a good mood. He was taking videos and pictures and we were sharing jokes throughout the whole session.

“He didn’t appear to be someone who was scared or was anticipating that something that bad was going to happen. Instead, he was in a fun, free-spirited mood,” said the barber.

He said when he heard about the shooting and that AKA was dead, he was heartbroken. He said the incident had stolen the good moments they'd had inside the salon.

“I was heartbroken ... I still am even now. I can’t talk about this as it hurts me. He was a good person who treated everyone equally. He had a great sense of humour,” he said.

He said he will cherish the moment.

LISTEN | ‘We don’t condone what is being said about AKA’s friends’: late star's father

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | AKA’s father asks for prayers as his family prepares for memorial

AKA's memorial has been set for Friday and will be open to the public, his family announced at a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Teary Nadia Nakai, Lynn Forbes distraught at the late AKA's family press conference

"We send our love and support to friends who were with Kiernan in his last moments in Durban and we feel their trauma and pain as well."
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

AKA’s death was an assassination, say police

Police have confirmed the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was an assassination.
News
1 day ago

AKA’s family ‘upset’ by viral CCTV footage

"You don't want to have such images of your child floating out there in the world for everybody to see," said Kiernan Forbes' family lawyer Rudolph ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to AKA

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the English Premier League giants. He previously shared that he was ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  4. AKA's death — here are the facts so far South Africa
  5. Zuma’s claim in private prosecution ‘defies logic’: prosecutions director News

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage