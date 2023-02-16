“We feel that a person of AKA’s stature must receive some form of honour, and we want to clarify that it is not a financial contribution. We will drape the coffin, provide a gravesite at Heroes Acre Cemetery, with flags flying at half-mast. We will ensure that his funeral is befitting.”
LISTEN | President denies AKA a state funeral, says Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi
President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied a state funeral for slain hip-hop artist Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, the office of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Thursday.
Lesufi's office said he had visited the family of Forbes to inform them of the president's decision.
However, Lesufi said the provincial government would honour the late musician by providing law enforcement personnel, a gravesite at Heroes Acre Cemetery and a flag for his casket.
Lesufi calls for stricter gun laws after AKA and Tibz's deaths
