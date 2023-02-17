South Africa

WATCH | Police minister Bheki Cele releases latest crime stats

17 February 2023 - 12:06 By TimesLIVE

Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday presented recorded crime statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022. 

CRIME STATS | Murder and sexual offences increase

Recorded crime statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022 were presented to the parliamentary portfolio committee on police on Friday morning.
