South Africa

WATCH | Roads leading to KZN’s Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park flooded

17 February 2023 - 09:22 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The flooded Black iMfolozi River.
Image: Screengrab

Guests travelling to KwaZulu-Natal’s Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park have been advised to check on the accessibility of their chosen route to reach the park after a number of roads were flooded.

They may have to amend their plans and use an alternative route.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife communications manager Musa Mntambo said the Black iMfolozi, Hluhluwe and Amanzamnyama bridges were inaccessible after heavy rain on Thursday.

Mntambo advised those travelling to Hilltop Resort to use the Memorial gate and Maphumulo gravel road.

“Mpila Resort and Hilltop Resort are not accessible through Nyalazi gate as Black iMfolozi bridge and Hluhluwe bridge are flooded. Those going to Mpila are advised to use Cengeni gate,” said Mntambo.

He said travellers should call their destination for alternative routes. 

Six people have been killed and two reported missing after recent heavy rains in the province.

It was reported that Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, Umzinyathi and Amajuba districts were the areas hardest hit.

TimesLIVE

