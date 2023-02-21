South Africa

Kruger National Park camps reopen as rainfall subsides

Four camps were closed more than a week ago due to flooding which made them inaccessible

21 February 2023 - 17:57
Some roads in the park are still closed.
Image: SANParks

Two camps in the Kruger National Park have been reopened. They were closed due to floods in the south, SANParks said on Monday.

The Crocodile Bridge and Lower Sabie Camps are now open after they and Biyamiti and Talamati camps were closed more than a week ago after becoming inaccessible. 

Kruger National Park managing executive Oscar Mthimkhulu said the water had subsided enough to safely reopen them.

“Access to Lower Sabie will be through Crocodile Bridge gate as the road via Skukuza is still inaccessible. Talamati Bush Camp is also open and access to the camp will be through Orpen on S140 or Satara on S36, then S145 from the east," he said.

Several gravel roads remain closed as they continue to be assessed. The Biyamiti Bush Camp and Sable Dam Hide are also still closed, SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said.

The park’s technical services team is assessing damage, he said.

“Meanwhile, tourists and tour operators are cautioned not to remove barriers that indicate closure on some of the gravel roads for their safety and that of their clients,” said Phaahla.

The weather for the week is forecast as drying up, but rainfall is expected on Sunday, mainly in the north, he added.

