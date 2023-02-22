South Africa

Limpopo woman wins R22m Lotto jackpot after 7 years of unemployment

22 February 2023 - 15:20
The woman intends to further her studies, build her mother a house and invest in her children's education. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tonktiti

A Limpopo woman who has been unemployed for seven years has become a multimillionaire, winning more than R22m in the February 11 Lotto jackpot. 

According to Ithuba, the woman is the first Capitec Lotto multimillionaire.

The winner said throughout her unemployment she sustained herself by selling beauty products and offering hairdressing services.

“I play the national lottery games every week and this is the first time I have won such a big amount. I am so happy and so relieved. I have always wanted financial freedom and winning this jackpot has given that to me,” she said.

The woman now plans to further her studies in electrical engineering, build a house for her mother and invest in her children’s education.

Ithuba said the winner, who played on Capitec's banking app, was notified by the bank via SMS that she had won.

She then visited her branch to verify the information, before heading to Ithuba's offices to process her claim.

“In terms of giving back to my community, I would like to help and empower underprivileged girls,” she said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated her, saying: “We are thrilled to have our first Capitec Lotto multimillionaire winner. The national lottery is in the business of changing lives and we look forward to creating more millionaires in the upcoming year.”

TimesLIVE

