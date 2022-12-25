A total 50 multimillionaires were created in 2022 through the National Lottery.
According to Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery in SA, the highest PowerBall jackpot won for 2022 was R167m on February 11, with the second highest PowerBall jackpot this year being R135m.
A 67-year-old Ballito businessman bagged the R167m jackpot –with a wager of R150. He planned to make donations to charity, pay off his debts and do some investments, but otherwise no drastic life changes.
The second-highest winner was a pensioner from Rosettenville, Johannesburg, who has spent 40 years working in the construction industry. His first big spend was planned around a new house for his family.
According to Ithuba, as at November 30 2022, some R167m remains unclaimed across all games and there are no individual jackpot winnings of over R500k that are expiring in December.
Among the biggest losers is a May 2021 winner of a R20m jackpot who never claimed his winnings, and now it has been forfeited.
A 42-year-old street vendor from Durbanville in the Western Cape won the R86m lotto jackpot in September.
“The first thing we did when I realised I had won, we prayed and thanked the Lord, only my wife and children know that we have won,” said the player.
“I play the Lottery games twice a month, and I mix my numbers each time I play, this time around I specifically played LOTTO and not the other games, as I went with my gut feeling. I have never won this much money before, the most I won from a game was R450. All my life I have always dreamt of winning a big jackpot, and now I can build a house for my family,” said the winner.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Biggest winners: 50 multimillionaires created in 2022 through lotto
Image: 123RF/tonktiti
A total 50 multimillionaires were created in 2022 through the National Lottery.
According to Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery in SA, the highest PowerBall jackpot won for 2022 was R167m on February 11, with the second highest PowerBall jackpot this year being R135m.
A 67-year-old Ballito businessman bagged the R167m jackpot –with a wager of R150. He planned to make donations to charity, pay off his debts and do some investments, but otherwise no drastic life changes.
The second-highest winner was a pensioner from Rosettenville, Johannesburg, who has spent 40 years working in the construction industry. His first big spend was planned around a new house for his family.
According to Ithuba, as at November 30 2022, some R167m remains unclaimed across all games and there are no individual jackpot winnings of over R500k that are expiring in December.
Among the biggest losers is a May 2021 winner of a R20m jackpot who never claimed his winnings, and now it has been forfeited.
A 42-year-old street vendor from Durbanville in the Western Cape won the R86m lotto jackpot in September.
“The first thing we did when I realised I had won, we prayed and thanked the Lord, only my wife and children know that we have won,” said the player.
“I play the Lottery games twice a month, and I mix my numbers each time I play, this time around I specifically played LOTTO and not the other games, as I went with my gut feeling. I have never won this much money before, the most I won from a game was R450. All my life I have always dreamt of winning a big jackpot, and now I can build a house for my family,” said the winner.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
'I'm not going to stand in the wind any more:' Street vendor is R86m Lotto winner
US Powerball jackpot climbs to record-breaking $1.9bn
POLL | Would you be able to keep a Lotto win to yourself?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos