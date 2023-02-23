South Africa

'No hidden idea here': Russian Navy defends joint military exercise with South Africa and China

23 February 2023 - 08:05 By Nqubeko Mbhele
China People's Liberation Navy captain Sun Honglin, South African Navy rear admiral B.K Mhlana, SA Army Lt-Gen S.L Sangweni, SA Navy Maj-Gen S.G Hlongwa and Russian Federation Navy captain Oleg Gladkiy at a media briefing for Exercise MOSI II at Richard's Bay harbour, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Russian Federation Navy detachment ship commander Capt Oleg Gladkiy has lashed out at criticism of Russia's joint military exercise with China and South Africa.

“Don't try to find any hidden idea in this exercise joined by these three Brics-friendly nations, Our Russian chief of navy was received well as well as our Russian Navy brigade. And don't try again to find hidden idea in any of these events, as I repeat.”

Gladkiy was speaking at a media briefing for exercise MOSI II 2023 at the Small Craft Harbour in Richards Bay on Wednesday.

South African Navy rear admiral BK Mhlana said the aim of the exercise is to:

— Enhance and develop relations between China Russia and South Africa and expand the friendly co-operation between the tri-armies.

— Train a multinational military task force to counter maritime security threats jointly.

— Demonstrate the will of jointly maintaining regional maritime peace and stability.

In 2022, he said, South Africa participated in similar exercises with various countries such as the US in Exercise Shared Accord, France in Exercise Oxide and India in Exercise IBSAMAR.

