A lioness that escaped on Wednesday as it was being transported from one game farm to another in the North West has been shot.
Jerry Matebesi, North West economic development, environment and conservation spokesperson, confirmed on Friday the lioness has been located and shot.
“The lioness was discovered by a farmer in the Piet Plessis area. The farmer identified the lioness this morning [Friday] and called the owner.
“As the lioness was roaming within a residential area, the farm owner took a decision to shoot her,” said Matebesi.
The lioness escaped while being transported from the Leeubosch Game Farm, through Setlagole and Stella, to another game farm in Tlakgameng.
The department said it was thankful no-one was harmed.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Lion on the loose in North West is shot
Image: Nadine Dreyer
A lioness that escaped on Wednesday as it was being transported from one game farm to another in the North West has been shot.
Jerry Matebesi, North West economic development, environment and conservation spokesperson, confirmed on Friday the lioness has been located and shot.
“The lioness was discovered by a farmer in the Piet Plessis area. The farmer identified the lioness this morning [Friday] and called the owner.
“As the lioness was roaming within a residential area, the farm owner took a decision to shoot her,” said Matebesi.
The lioness escaped while being transported from the Leeubosch Game Farm, through Setlagole and Stella, to another game farm in Tlakgameng.
The department said it was thankful no-one was harmed.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Lioness on the loose in North West
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos