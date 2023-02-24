At the very least Pirates have to play attractive football. Yes, winning is a must, but it matters most how that is done. Kosta Papic's team didn't win any title but they remain one of the most-loved Pirates sides. I would drop anything to go watch Gift Leremi, Tso Vilakazi, Cheeseboy Mokoena, Duku Duku Makhanya do their thing, any time.
Soweto derby fans’ perspective: What Chiefs and Pirates need to do to win
Kaizer Chiefs host Orlando Pirates in the second DStv Premiership Soweto derby of 2022-2023 at FNB Stadium where an expected 60,000 to 90,000 supporters will pack the stadium, with millions more watching on TV.
TimesLIVE gives two of those supporters a chance to air their perspectives on Saturday's derby:
Kaizer Chiefs fan Pule “Iniesta” Jakkals
In the derby the form book gets thrown out the window. A team can have a bad run of results but suddenly and unexpectedly rise to the occasion on the day.
The last fixture between the two sides proved just that as the struggling Kaizer Chiefs suffocated Orlando Pirates and rose to the occasion with a splendid display to beat their rivals with an audacious goal from Yusuf Maart.
Looking at the form of the teams, there is no doubt Pirates have the upper hand. Chiefs, in their past two league fixtures, registered a draw and a loss. Pirates have been scoring while Chiefs have been struggling to convert chances they’ve created.
The lack of a natural defensive midfielder has been Amakhosi’s achilles heel since the departure of Njabulo Blom. They will have to shore up their midfield against Pirates, who will be looking to exploit the weaknesses there and in a defence torn to pieces by Golden Arrows in Chiefs’ 3-2 loss this past weekend.
For Chiefs to overcome their fiercest rivals in this fixture they will have to opt for a 4-1-3-2 formation.
A back four of Sifiso Hlanti, Edmilson Dove, Njabulo Ngcobo and Siyabonga Ngezana, with Zitha Kwinika playing in front of the back four. Kwinika can shore up the defensive midfield with Ngcobo replacing him at centreback.
Keagan Dolly, Mdu Shabalala and Siyethemba Sithebe occupy the other midfield spots. Maart should start on the bench as he has been struggling for form. Up front, coach Arthur Zwane should look in to deploying Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile as twin strikers. Du Preez can be more effective playing as No 9, making runs behind defenders, especially centrally, and Saile attacking from either the left or right.
Why do I believe Chiefs will win? First, Amakhosi will be able to win as they go in to this game as underdogs just like it was in the first round between the two sides. Pirates are the team on form of the two and their confidence is high given their current league and cup form.
Last Sunday against Golden Arrows Chiefs disappointed their multitudes fans by losing. They were booed off the pitch by the angry fans and they will want to make amends by getting one over their arch-rivals on Saturday.
Coach Zwane is under pressure from the demanding Chiefs fans and many of them want him sacked. In trying to prove to the disgruntled Chiefs faithful wrong, he will have to bring his A game in terms of tactics on the day to silence the detractors.
In the last previous game, where most expected Pirates to walk over the Phefeni Glamour Boys, Arthur Zwane and his technical team produced a master class in terms of tactics by getting one over beating their rivals with a 1-0. win.
Predicted score: Kaizer Chiefs 2 Orlando Pirates 0
Orlando Pirates fan Mike Masube Masipa
Fellow scribe and colleague Marc Strydom calls, breaking my morning routine to ask if I would mind writing a fan’s perspective of Orlando Pirates heading into the Soweto derby against that side from the other side of the railway track.
“Do you have a Pirates jersey?” he asked. Odd question, I thought, of someone speaking to a dyed-in-the-wool Buccaneer. “I must have one lying around here somewhere.”
Then it dawned on me, I haven't bought a Pirates jersey for quite a while now. You see, the tradition has always been to buy a replica jersey only when the team does well. And does well for me, and I suspect many fellow members of The Ghost, is not picking up the odd scrap metal here and there for winning some three- or four-match title and go on to make noise about “glory days”, as is the wont of that gang from the wrong side of the tracks.
At the very least Pirates have to play attractive football. Yes, winning is a must, but it matters most how that is done. Kosta Papic's team didn't win any title but they remain one of the most-loved Pirates sides. I would drop anything to go watch Gift Leremi, Tso Vilakazi, Cheeseboy Mokoena, Duku Duku Makhanya do their thing, any time.
It is derby week and I again felt that old, familiar Fomo urge return. Maybe it's time to get a new Buccaneer shirt. There must be something the Spanish master is getting right.
Yes, I was there at the previous official derby, thanks to a freebie suite pass. It didn't make for a spectacle — a freak goal is all it is remembered for. And I can't believe it is being touted as the goal of the season. Shows how terrible our football has become. Thank God for the saving grace that is Mamelodi Sundowns.
However, there is no denying the urge to return to FNB this time and I suspect it must be the football Pirates are starting to play. I have not laid my hands on a ticket as I write this, but I know come hell or high water, I'll be there.
In the beginning of his tenure Jose Riveiro's team couldn’t be bribed to score goals. Though they were even meaner at the back, which has been Pirates’ achilles heel; who can forget the tennis scores of a few years ago?
Now that seems sorted and the recently-departed striker's coach (Scott Chickelday) seems to have worked his magic and the team know where the back of the net is.
I can't wait to see Nbabayithethwa Ndlondlo feed a delightful pass, and I know what will become of such a ball once it reaches the feet of one Monnapule Saleng. We also seem to have a goalkeeper worthy of the Sparks Banda's jersey in Sipho Chaine. Good that, I am in no mood for the sight of some clown going to sleep by the centre circle to conjure some “goal of the year” circus again.
And, not that it has a bearing on the one-horse race that is Sundowns’ yearly stroll to the PSL title, but a Bucs win will contribute to a long drought somewhere and mute their noise even more. So, I can't wait to put the last full stop here and be ready tikithi esandleni to join The Ghost in full throttle on the eastern stand, belting out Asinal' uvalo nge Pirates esiyithandayo.
Phezukwabo!
Predicted score: Kaizer Chiefs 1 Orlando Pirates 2
