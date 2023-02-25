South Africa

Body believed to be that of missing fisherman found off Simon's Town Harbour

The fisherman is believed to be one of the men who went missing on Monday

25 February 2023 - 13:06
A body believed to be one of a fishermen who disappeared on Monday has been found off-shore of Simon's Town Harbour.
A body believed to be one of a fishermen who disappeared on Monday has been found off-shore of Simon's Town Harbour.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A body believed to be that of a fisherman who went missing earlier in the week has been found in the vicinity of Romans Rock Lighthouse offshore of Simon's Town Harbour.

Darren Zimmerman, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Simon's Town, said the duty crew was activated at 4.36pm on Friday after reports of a body found offshore of the harbour.

“The body of an adult male was located and recovered onto the NSRI rescue craft and brought to the NSRI Simon's Town rescue station. The body was handed over to Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.  

“Police and Forensic Pathology Services are assisting the family of the 40-year-old fisherman, who remained missing from the Strand incident since Monday, to make arrangements for formal identification. It is suspected that the body recovered is that of the fisherman,” Zimmerman said.

Police have opened an inquest docket.  

On Tuesday, lifeguards from Koegelbaai in Cape Town located a body of a man behind the back breakers.

Zimmerman said the lifeguards under the guidance of the police dive unit recovered the body and it was later taken to the government mortuary.

The body found by lifeguards is believed to be one of the two missing fishermen who were reported missing on a small boat offshore of Strand on Monday.

“It is believed that the body is that of the 54-year-old man from that incident. Condolences are conveyed to the family,” Zimmerman said.

According to Alan Meiklejohn, NSRI Gordons Bay station commander, two men aged 54 and 40 had been fishing offshore of Die Poort, Strand, and were reported missing  on Monday about 8am.

A search was then launched with rescue craft, helicopter and rescue vehicles which patrolled the shoreline, Meiklejohn said.

During the search the small boat was located broken up and washed up into a crevice along the rocky shoreline between Gordons Bay and the Steenbras River Mouth.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Russian man drowns in Umhlanga

A Russian man drowned after swimming at an unprotected beach in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Pupil, man drown in Limpopo floods

Two people drowned in rivers in Limpopo during the floods that have plagued the province in the past week.
News
1 week ago

Search and rescue mission for man swept away by Apies River in Pretoria

A search is under way in Pretoria to find a man swept away by the Apies River on Thursday. This is the second incident in the vicinity of the ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | 17 schoolchildren almost drown as taxi driver tries to cross flooded bridge in KZN

The taxi driver tried to cross the flooded bridge in Empangeni with 17 children in the vehicle.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa
  2. Credit card found as search goes on for German tourist in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Andre de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect South Africa
  4. WATCH | UKZN student leaders vow to ‘shut down the institution’ South Africa
  5. BREAKING | Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses