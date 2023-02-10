Search and rescue mission for man swept away by Apies River in Pretoria

Mabaso said the search for the man was called off on Thursday evening due to poor visibility and high, fast-flowing waters.
He said the search is continuing on Friday under the command of the SA Police Service (SAPS) K9 and Diving Unit.
“The Hennops River in Centurion burst its banks, leading to flooding and the closure of multiple roads. Two cars were stuck on Blackwood and Lyttelton roads. The occupants were evacuated safely. Water levels in Blackwood Road were dropping but are still high.”
Mabaso has called on motorists to not cross flooded low-water bridges. Most roads in Centurion remain flooded.
“We make a repeated call to those who find shelter under bridges near rivers to evacuate when it rains. Dial 107 toll-free to report a fire or life-threatening emergency.”
A search is under way in Pretoria to find a man swept away by the Apies River on Thursday.
According to City of Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, rescuers are still searching for him.
Mabaso said their officers responded to a call about a man in the river near the Pretoria Zoological Gardens at about 1.30pm.
“This is the second incident in the vicinity of the Pretoria Zoo in less than a week. Another man drowned when the river swept him away on Friday February 3, and he was recovered in Pretoria North on Saturday,” said Mabaso.
Body of man recovered after being swept away by Apies River after storms
