IN PICS | Protesting Wits students clash with security, block roads and disrupt lectures

02 March 2023 - 15:40 By Alaister Russell
Students gather outside the University of the Witwatersrand's Great Hall in Johannesburg on March 2 2023 to protest about the exclusion of students who are unable to pay historical debt.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell

Some protesting University of the Witwatersrand students turned to violence as they moved between campuses in Johannesburg on Thursday.

They are protesting about the exclusion of students who are unable to pay historical debt, rendering them unable to register for the academic year.

Student Representative Council (SRC) president Aphiwe Mnyamana said: “We will not stop our demonstrations until our demands are met.

“As students, we are protesting peacefully. We handed in a memorandum to the university, but they said classes will resume as normal, meaning they are not taking us seriously.”

Protesting students stop traffic as they march through Braamfontein, Johannesburg, near the University of the Witwatersrand on March 2 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
A protesting student blocks a road with benches at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 2 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Students leave a class as protesters disrupt proceedings at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 2 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
A protesting student empties a bin on the streets of Braamfontein, Johannesburg, near the University of the Witwatersrand on March 2 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Protesting students block Empire Road, near the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 2 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Protesting students march in Empire Road, near the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 2 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
A protesting student writes a message in a classroom after disrupting a lecture at the University of the Witwatersrand on March 2 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Security and protesting students clash at the entrance to the Great Hall at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 2 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Security and protesting students clash outside the University of the Witwatersrand's Great Hall in Johannesburg on March 2 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell

