South Africa

Oscar Pistorius parole hearing later this month

02 March 2023 - 15:39
Former Paralympian and convicted killer Oscar Pistorius in the Pretoria high court before his October 2014 sentencing. File photo
Former Paralympian and convicted killer Oscar Pistorius in the Pretoria high court before his October 2014 sentencing. File photo
Image: ALON SKUY

Former Paralympian and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius might soon be released on parole.  

His attorney Julian Knight confirmed to TimesLIVE his parole hearing will be on March 31. 

Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. 

His conviction was overturned to murder in 2015. A six-year sentence imposed by the Pretoria high court in 2016 was set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal and replaced with a sentence of 13 years and five months. 

Tania Koen, an attorney representing Reeva’s parents, said they were aware of the hearing. 

“We were notified by the department of correctional services about the parole hearing.

“We also note Pistorius, like any offender, is entitled to parole after serving a certain portion of his sentence. That is all we can say on the matter,” Koen said.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Steenkamps withdraw Oscar’s forgiveness on 10th anniversary of Reeva’s murder

Heartbroken parents speak out about their pain, anger and loss
News
2 weeks ago

Walus parole lawyer driven by prisoners’ plights despite personal costs

Julian Knight says he went into law ‘never to make money but to try to make a difference in other people’s lives’.
News
3 months ago

Oscar Pistorius' parole application removed from court roll​

Discussions about the parole application hearing of Oscar Pistorius are under way after the matter was removed from the Pretoria high court roll.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Steenkamps withdraw Oscar’s forgiveness on 10th anniversary of Reeva’s murder South Africa
  2. Oscar Pistorius' parole application removed from court roll​ TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News
  2. Terry Pheto's house 'built with lottery money' to be auctioned South Africa
  3. Scientists deploy ‘insect army’ in war against water hyacinth weed at Harties South Africa
  4. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa
  5. Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore ... News

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees