Residents in some areas south of Durban are fuming after not having access to water for five days due to a burst water pipe.
Areas affected include Ezimbokodweni, Lotus Park, Malagazi, Orient Hills and Umlazi U and Y sections.
eThekwini municipality notified residents via its Facebook page that repairs were under way to the burst pipe affecting water supply from the Lotus Park reservoir.
“A team from the water and sanitation unit is on site repairing the burst on the 300mm diameter pumping main [pipe].
“The difficult terrain and location of the pipe makes it not easily accessible. During the repairs, the soil conditions caused difficulties and excavations were carried out by hand.
“The teams are working round the clock to complete the repairs.
“The city appeals to residents to be patient during this time.”
But residents say they are fed up after waiting for five days.
One, who did not want to named, said a community member, Afzal Kassim, arranged a water tanker to assist those in need.
“He tried hard to support the community and goes out of his way to help whenever there is a crisis. We are so grateful.
“This is a crucial time for our children. Assessments are being carried out and families have been left with no water, which affects everything.”
Another resident told TimesLIVE on Friday: “It's day five with no water. My children were late for school many days this week due to this crisis.
“We can't keep living through these situations.”
TimesLIVE
Five-day water outage leaves residents south of Durban fuming
Image: via Facebook
TimesLIVE
