South Africa

Eskom power outage could lead to water shortages in two provinces

A power failure at Rand Water's Mapleton booster station could lead to water shortages in various parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga

15 February 2023 - 21:07
An Eskom power failure has affected Rand Water's reservoirs and could lead to water shortages in various areas in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
An Eskom power failure has affected Rand Water's reservoirs and could lead to water shortages in various areas in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG

Certain parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga may experience water shortages because of a power failure at one of Rand Water’s stations on Wednesday.

The Mapleton booster station, which is supplied by an Ekurhuleni substation, experienced a total power failure. The substation is fed from the Eskom grid, said Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

Ekurhuleni technicians could not find any fault on their system and therefore concluded the error came from Eskom, Maroo said.

“Eskom technicians are still busy with fault finding and unfortunately the estimate restoration time is unknown at this stage,” she said.

The power failure has led to a decline in Rand Water’s reservoirs, in particular in Brakpan, Vlakfontein and Bronberge, Selcourt, Stompies and Wildebeesfontein.

Should the restoration of power be prolonged, Rand Water’s reservoirs may decline to low levels, Maroo said.

This would affect: 

Ekurhuleni

  • Tsakane
  • Dalpark
  • Brakpan
  • Daveyton
  • Springs
  • Etwatwa
  • AH Daveyton
  • Cultural holdings

Tshwane

  • Benoni Agricultural Holdings
  • Corobrick
  • Garsfontein Reservoir
  • Woodlands Mall
  • Mooikloof Res
  • Midas
  • Koedoesnek
  • Leander

Govan Mbeki local municipality

  • Secunda
  • Kinross
  • Leandra
  • Bethal
  • Brendan Village
  • Evander
  • Sasol
  • Embalenhle

Lesedi local municipality

  • Devon
  • Endicott

Thembisile Hani local municipality

  • Ekangala
  • Kwamhlanga

“Rand Water will issue an update as soon as further details are available. Rand Water urges all consumers to use water sparingly,” Maroo said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Safety concerns prompt release of water from Jozini Dam after heavy rain

Heavy rain has prompted the water and sanitation department to release excess water from the Jozini Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal amid safety ...
News
9 hours ago

Narrow escape for family of three as SUV is swept into Hennops River

A family of three made a narrow escape on Monday when the SUV in which they were travelling was washed off a low-water bridge in Centurion.
News
1 day ago

This municipality is turning to debit orders to recover revenue

Madibeng municipality management, governing rural towns in the North West, says it is battling to deliver services due to R3.2bn owed to it by ...
News
8 hours ago

Six years without tap water: Hostel residents drink drain water spilling into street

Hostel dwellers say the buildings could collapse and kill people if refurbishments are not done soon.
News
2 days ago

Eskom, broken infrastructure blamed for KZN south coast water outages

The Ugu district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has blamed malfunctioning infrastructure and a power outage for taps running dry in ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  4. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  5. AKA's death — here are the facts so far South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage