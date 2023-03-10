PIC battles Ayo in court over 'positive misrepresentations' that led to its R4.3bn investment
Sekunjalo Group's Ayo says if investment is set aside by the court it will mean “the inevitable and imminent demise of Ayo”.
10 March 2023 - 18:09 By FRANNY RABKIN
It was because of fraudulent “positive misrepresentations” by Ayo Technology Solutions the PIC had invested R4.3bn in the company in 2017, the PIC said in court papers...
