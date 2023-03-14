The trial of a KwaZulu-Natal man charged with eight counts of murder and two for attempted murder continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Sphumelele Jama, 29, is accused of killing eight men in a gang-related war in Richmond on January 14, 2022.
Sihle Brian Mdunge, Mxolisi Lamula, Siyabonga Zamo Shange, Sihle Zama Mbambo, Lindelani Nzimande, Mohamed Omari, Thandiwe Mchunu, and Philasande Mtolo, were shot dead in the Esigcakeni area, Richmond.
According to the indictment, Mbambo and the other men who died at his homestead were members of a gang.
Jama resided in the Slahla area, near Richmond, and sometime before the incident, he and his fellow gang members allegedly received information that Mbambo was planning to kill them.
Jama and his fellow gang members decided to kill Mbambo before he could attack them.
“To this end, they armed themselves with firearms. They decided to execute their plan on the night of January 14 2022, and at approximately 8.45pm, they went to Mbambo’s homestead. When they got to his house, Mbambo had nine other people with him,” reads the indictment.
Jama and his associates opened fire on the occupants of the homestead.
Eight people died at the scene, including Mbambo, and two others were seriously injured.
Jama is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN man in court on eight murder and two attempted murder charges
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
The trial of a KwaZulu-Natal man charged with eight counts of murder and two for attempted murder continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Sphumelele Jama, 29, is accused of killing eight men in a gang-related war in Richmond on January 14, 2022.
Sihle Brian Mdunge, Mxolisi Lamula, Siyabonga Zamo Shange, Sihle Zama Mbambo, Lindelani Nzimande, Mohamed Omari, Thandiwe Mchunu, and Philasande Mtolo, were shot dead in the Esigcakeni area, Richmond.
According to the indictment, Mbambo and the other men who died at his homestead were members of a gang.
Jama resided in the Slahla area, near Richmond, and sometime before the incident, he and his fellow gang members allegedly received information that Mbambo was planning to kill them.
Jama and his fellow gang members decided to kill Mbambo before he could attack them.
“To this end, they armed themselves with firearms. They decided to execute their plan on the night of January 14 2022, and at approximately 8.45pm, they went to Mbambo’s homestead. When they got to his house, Mbambo had nine other people with him,” reads the indictment.
Jama and his associates opened fire on the occupants of the homestead.
Eight people died at the scene, including Mbambo, and two others were seriously injured.
Jama is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
KZN speaker refuses DA a debate on crime, says it's not urgent
Former KZN guidance counsellor sentenced to life for rape, sexual assault of pupils
Triple life sentences for KZN man who raped and killed seven-year-old niece
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos