Heavy delays on M1 north, Sandton roads due to protest

15 March 2023 - 14:29
Johannesburg metro police says officers have been deployed to handle the situation. File image
Image: Antonio Muchave

There are traffic delays on the M1 north due to a protest by drivers.

Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the action is causing heavy delays leaving Sandton.

“There is some sort of protest action on the M1 north heading towards Woodmead, but at this moment we don't have full information regarding why. Officers have been deployed,” he said.

Uber spokesperson Zweli Ngwenya said the protest doesn't involve its drivers.

“It's drivers that were going to take cars from Moove, a partner to Uber. The [protesting] drivers are drivers who are affiliated to the Moove contract giving out rental cars,” he said.

This is a developing story.

