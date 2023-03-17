South Africa

CPF says Phoenix is prepared for 'any attacks' ahead of EFF's national shutdown

17 March 2023 - 13:20
EFF supporters marched through Phoenix in 2021 to protest about the killing of black people during July 2021 unrest. Now residents are fuming over Julius Malema's comments before the national shutdown planned for Monday.
Image: Mluleki Mdletshe

The community policing forum (CPF) in Phoenix says it is prepared for any attacks during shutdown protests on Monday after EFF leader Julius Malema fired a salvo at residents.

On Wednesday, Malema said, “We’re ready for Phoenix”, telling protesters not to back down from those opposing the shutdown.

He was speaking ahead of his party’s planned shutdown of the country on Monday, which will call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and an end to the crippling electricity crisis.

Malema referenced the Phoenix massacre in July 2021, in which at least 36 people were killed in the unrest.

More than 350 people died nationally and many businesses were destroyed.

Umesh Singh, head of the eThekwini outer north cluster CPF, which includes Phoenix, Verulam, Tongaat and Durban North, told TimesLIVE on Friday: “If something does happen, we are prepared.”

Singh said community and security companies will work with the police and within the ambit of law should any threatening situations arise.

“We are concerned but we will not overact. We just want to be prepared. We are not doing any road closures or anything of that nature.”

“We are hoping for the best.”

Singh said they have good deployments in place.

“You can't get Julius Malema making such statements and not getting any reaction from people.

“There should have been better reaction from the ruling party and other parties as well, because that is basically hate speech.

“If Malema has issues with the president and the lack of electricity, by all means fight back, but in a peaceful manner.

The fact that we have been singled out, we are not scared, but we want to be aware and prepared
Umesh Singh, head of the eThekwini outer north cluster community policing forum

“Since when has Phoenix become part of these issues?

“The fact that we have been singled out, we are not scared, but we want to be aware and prepared.”

He said residents are fearful and don't want a repeat of the unrest in 2021.

A spokesperson for private security company KZN VIP said it is among those “working hand in hand with the SAPS and Metro police to stand firmly against any riot and looting situation that may occur”.

“There has been continuous threats passed to security officials but in aid of saving our already weakened economy, law enforcement is prepared to take on this national shutdown.”

On Thursday the Phoenix Ubuntu Forum accused Malema of inciting violence, protests and looting by uttering “highly charged” comments aimed at the area.

Convener Sham Maharaj said Malema’s comments undermined the hard work of the forum and other organisations to build race relations and run social cohesion programmes in the wake of the July 2021 unrest.

“We call on all law enforcement agencies to ensure that the protest on March 20 goes off without any incidents and to deal harshly with anyone or any organisation that breaks the law,” he said.

