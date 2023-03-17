South Africa

Electricity tariff increase will go ahead despite Ramaphosa’s plea, objections

17 March 2023 - 13:14 By TimesLIVE
The increase for Eskom’s standard tariff customers will be effective from April 1 and for municipalities from July 1. Stock image.
The increase for Eskom’s standard tariff customers will be effective from April 1 and for municipalities from July 1. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has confirmed an increase of 18.65% for Eskom’s standard tariff customers and 18.49% for municipalities.

The increase for standard tariff customers will be effective from April 1 and for municipalities from July 1.

This is despite the plea in January by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the tariff increases to be suspended while the country endures high stages of load-shedding, the recent protest marches by civic organisations and objections from opposition political parties.

Nersa said key industrial and urban customers face a 18.65% increase plus an additional 7.37c/kWh to cater for an “affordability” subsidy, which increases from 5.69c/kWh, resulting in a 29.53% increase.

Explaining the lower increase for municipalities of 18.49%, Nersa said: “In the first three months (April to June) of Eskom’s financial year, they will not experience an increase as their financial year commences on July 1 every year.

“The municipalities cannot increase their tariffs in the middle of their financial year as it would not correspond with the revenue to be achieved from licensed municipal distributors.

WATCH | DD Mabuza ‘hid money in JoJo tanks’: Steenhuisen on Eskom corruption allegations

DA leader John Steenhuisen told parliament on Thursday that former deputy president DD Mabuza is the senior ANC leader alleged to be implicit in ...
Politics
2 hours ago

“Eskom will over recover revenues in the first three months (April to June) of its financial year, hence municipalities will only experience an increase of 18.49% as opposed to the 18.65% the rest of Eskom’s customers will see.”

In poorer areas, Homelight 20Amp customers will “realise a lower increase of 10%”.

Nersa said the tariffs exclude VAT, which is 15%.

“Eskom will ensure its approved Schedule of Standard Prices for 2023/24 is published on its website and communicated to all customers,” the regulator said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Sorry, we won’t cover you for grid failure,’ says SA insurance companies

On the back of unprecedented levels of load-shedding, many insurance companies are implementing a general electricity grid failure exclusion to their ...
News
16 hours ago

Load-shedding moves to stage 3

Due to some improvements in generation capacity, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 until further notice, Eskom says.
News
1 day ago

We must celebrate stages 2 and 3 load-shedding, not just lament stages 7 and 8: Eskom chair

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana says South Africans should celebrate the lower stages of load-shedding instead of criticising the power utility for ...
News
2 days ago

Temporary exemption for Kusile clean air rules granted to Eskom

Eskom plans to construct “temporary stacks” at Kusile power station by November which are expected to reduce load-shedding by two stages — but ...
News
2 days ago

Nersa: Tariff hike decision was ‘a difficult balance’, subject to conditions

The regulator said its decision “was never influenced by the politics of the day or consideration of irrelevant factors”
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. The dark side of load-shedding: 'It's affected my mental health' South Africa
  2. 'We want weekly updates on plans to end load-shedding': Protesters to march to ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Izinyoka-nyoka and snuif: load-shedding has become unbearable, says DA ... Politics
  4. Police prevent bloodshed as DA's march to Luthuli House goes smoothly News

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. 'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Five men 'on their way to carry out hit' arrested in Cato Manor South Africa

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest