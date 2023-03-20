South Africans have been on high alert amid a national shutdown protest by the EFF on Monday.
The red berets are calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues.
The party warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting, leading to the DA lodging an application for an urgent interdict against “intimidation” during the protests.
The party’s bid to have the protests declared unlawful was dismissed but the EFF, its members, employees and officials were prevented from shutting down businesses and public routes, and from inciting violence.
Buses, taxis and flights were not interrupted on Monday, and there have been no reports of essential services being affected.
Some companies and institutions warned their workers to be vigilant and to work from home, while others said it will be business as usual.
There was also increased security on major national routes, and at landmarks and potential “hotspots”.
POLL | Have you been affected by the national shutdown?
Police made arrests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on the eve of the shutdown, and cleared roads of bricks and rubble. This was linked to the ongoing student protests and it was unclear if the disruption was related to the shutdown.
There have been sporadic incidents of protests and debris on roads, reports of burning tyres in Durban and an SABC news crew came under attack in Cape Town.
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and KwaZulu-Natal leader Mongezi Twala rallied a 400-strong group of supporters in Durban’s Glenwood. There, Dlamini urged protesters to be ready for “war” but “disciplined as we take over the streets”.
At another gathering, law enforcement officials watched protesters at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. There were also protests in front of the Paul Kruger statue on Church Square.
Ahead of an address later on Monday, Malema took to social media to encourage party members to head to the streets.
“Thank you very much the people of SA and EFF ground forces for a peaceful yet vibrant national shutdown. It is the beginning. Let’s go out and join the picket lines.”
He applauded protesters for proving the “doomsayers” wrong.
“They said it was a normal day, but you could see who the deceivers were. You proved to the doomsayers once more that we remain the only disciplined force.”
He said the protests will end at midnight.
LISTEN | EFF 'proud of the youth' participating in national shutdown
