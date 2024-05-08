BMW 7 Series is voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year
German brand wins the overall title a record seventh time
The BMW 7 Series luxury sedan has been voted the 2024 SA Car of the Year (COTY) and the German brand scooped two other category awards.
At a gala event on Wednesday evening in Johannesburg, the 7 Series was announced as the overall victor and winner of the Luxury class, while the BMW X1 clinched the Family class and the M2 took the Performance category.
BMW now holds a record seven wins in the competition.
Among 18 finalists, the 7 Series emerged as a standout contender in the 38th running of the annual competition, impressing COTY jurors from the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) throughout the evaluation process. The Suzuki Fronx secured second place, with the BMW M2 claiming third.
The 2024 COTY competition saw 18 finalists selected from a pool of 80 qualifying vehicles representing several categories.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N won the Adventure SUV category and the “Motor Enthusiasts Choice” award, which was determined by public votes in a social media campaign.
The category winners of the 2024 COTY competition were:
Budget/Compact — Suzuki Fronx
Compact Family — Toyota Urban Cruiser
Family — BMW X1
Premium — Mercedes-Benz GLC
Adventure SUV — Mahindra Scorpio-N
4x4 Double Cab — Volkswagen Amarok
Luxury — BMW 7 Series
Performance — BMW M2