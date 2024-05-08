news

BMW 7 Series is voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year

German brand wins the overall title a record seventh time

08 May 2024 - 21:02 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The BMW 7 Series is South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year.
The BMW 7 Series is South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year.
Image: Supplied

The BMW 7 Series luxury sedan has been voted the 2024 SA Car of the Year (COTY) and the German brand scooped two other category awards.

At a gala event on Wednesday evening in Johannesburg, the 7 Series was announced as the overall victor and winner of the Luxury class, while the BMW X1 clinched the Family class and the M2 took the Performance category.

BMW now holds a record seven wins in the competition.

Among 18 finalists, the 7 Series emerged as a standout contender in the 38th running of the annual competition, impressing COTY jurors from the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) throughout the evaluation process. The Suzuki Fronx secured second place, with the BMW M2 claiming third.

The 2024 COTY competition saw 18 finalists selected from a pool of 80 qualifying vehicles representing several categories.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N won the Adventure SUV category and the “Motor Enthusiasts Choice” award, which was determined by public votes in a social media campaign.

 

The category winners of the 2024 COTY competition were:

Budget/Compact — Suzuki Fronx

Compact Family — Toyota Urban Cruiser

Family — BMW X1

Premium — Mercedes-Benz GLC

Adventure SUV — Mahindra Scorpio-N

4x4 Double Cab — Volkswagen Amarok

Luxury — BMW 7 Series

Performance — BMW M2

 

WATCH | Drag race: BMW M2 vs Audi RS3

Rear-wheel drive BMW takes on all-wheel drive Audi in a 0-100km/h dice
Motoring
2 months ago

These were South Africa’s top-selling cars in April

New vehicle sales in South Africa reached 38,172 units in April, a 2.2% increase over the same month last year.
Motoring
5 days ago

REVIEW | Good or bad, the BMW 740i makes a statement

The luxury sedan whisks along with a silence out of kilter with its loud styling
Motoring
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. BMW 7 Series is voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year news
  2. BMW M4 CS gets ballistic performance and track-bred chassis New Models
  3. Volkswagen boosts Polo Sedan model range with TSI engine New Models
  4. Tiggo 4 Pro upgraded with a DCT gearbox New Models
  5. Why you must insist on a vehicle history report when buying used Features

Latest Videos

‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele