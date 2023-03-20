South Africa

'Zero disturbances' at KZN state hospitals, mortuaries and clinics

20 March 2023 - 15:51
The health department in KwaZulu-Natal says there has been no interruptions to medical services amid the national shutdown protest by the EFF. Stock pic
The KwaZulu-Natal health department says there have been "zero disturbances" at its hospitals, clinics and mortuaries amid national shutdown protests by the EFF on Monday.

The department said as at midday "all employees of the department reported to work accordingly, with entrances and roads leading to facilities being clear". 

"A meeting with all district managers and strategic officials of the department reported zero disturbances, with teams continuing to monitor everywhere, while working closely with law enforcement agencies.

"The emergency services are also working smoothly and on standby to assist communities as per the norm," the department said in a statement.

KZN health department's head Dr Sandile Tshabalala said: “We are receiving an hourly update from all districts and, as at midday today, there were no reports of interruptions to our operations.

"All workers reported for duty, and we are grateful that no worker is absent from work due to the stayaway.

"We are also pleased that none of our workers were intimidated or blocked from reporting for duty. 

"Most of our staff members at facility level are classified as essential workers and they understand that very well. We do also want to call upon whoever may be planning to interrupt them during the course of duty to cease from doing that as it may put hundreds of lives at risk of dying.

“The department  wishes to express its gratitude to all employees who heeded the call to come to work and continue with the quest of saving lives. Your commitment, discipline and dedication to your work is highly commendable.”

He said the department will continue to monitor the situation.

