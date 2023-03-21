South Africa

Free State parents among four nabbed for illegal adoption, fraud

21 March 2023 - 16:20
Four people have been arrested for illegal adoption in Free State. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Two Free State parents are among four people who appeared in court on Monday on illegal adoption and fraud charges, the Hawks confirmed on Tuesday.

The four were arrested between Friday and Saturday after police were alerted to suspicious behaviour by a home affairs official.

According to Hawks Free State spokesperson, W/O Fikiswa Matoti, the official sounded the alarm after two women, a Lesotho national and a South African, aged 35 and 51, went to the home affairs offices in Botshabelo to apply for late registrations for two children, aged five and 15.

“The official who was assisting them became suspicious and immediately notified the police. After a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that an official from the department of health allegedly recruits foreign nationals to illegally adopt children.

“The recruited woman identifies children and negotiates with their parents to give consent in exchange for a money reward should they agree. She would [then] take the children to a home affairs official who will register them.”

Free State accountant convicted of defrauding company for six years

A Christmas Eve money transaction was the beginning of the end for a Free State financial officer who stole millions from a company over six years.
News
23 hours ago

The children are then registered for Sassa grants, which are shared among the suspects.

Matoti explained that the matter was referred to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation based in Bloemfontein for further investigation.

“Two other suspects aged 29 and 59, believed to be the parents of the children in question, were also arrested on Saturday. More arrests are imminent.”

The four appeared in Botshabelo magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

