Rugby

‘Stoked’ Robertson will surf wave of emotion with All Blacks after World Cup

21 March 2023 - 15:21 By Ian Ransom
Scott Robertson speaks to media being announced as the next All Blacks Coach during a press conference at NZ Rugby House in Wellington on March 21 2023.
Scott Robertson speaks to media being announced as the next All Blacks Coach during a press conference at NZ Rugby House in Wellington on March 21 2023.
Image: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

An avid surfer, Scott Robertson knows a thing or two about riding waves but coaching the All Blacks may end up the most daunting of his career with a big wipeout almost guaranteed without sustained success.

The job comes saddled with the expectations of a nation that lives and breathes the sport, and a public quick to demand heads roll when results fall short on the field — as current boss Ian Foster knows all too well.

Five months shy of the Rugby World Cup, Foster has already been deemed unfit to continue in the role after the global showpiece — even if the All Blacks win it.

Despite guiding New Zealand to both Rugby Championship titles since taking over in 2019, Foster lost public support after their first home series loss to Ireland and the first home Test defeat to Argentina last year.

Robertson, who takes over after the World Cup, has, however, long enjoyed broad support, with an army of advocates having pushed for him to replace Foster during the team's 2022 slump.

The former Test loose forward has known only success since taking over the Canterbury Crusaders in 2017, leading the country's most dominant Super Rugby franchise to six championships.

Mixing demanding on-field standards with emotional intelligence, Robertson is also known for his break-dancing celebrations after securing each Crusaders championship trophy.

That crowd-pleasing wackiness makes a big change from the dour parade of suited men who have led the All Blacks for much of the past two decades.

“I'm really stoked,” Robertson said of his appointment on Tuesday.

Dazzling France have home World Cup shot despite losing Six Nations title

France surrendered their Six Nations title on Saturday but over the last four years they have rediscovered their brilliance and less than six months ...
Sport
23 hours ago

“At times it felt like an election. People have got their opinions, and the ones that were positive would come up.

“I know not 100% of the crowd are going to be on your side. But we’re passionate, we’re in behind it, and it’s great that people have their thoughts, they pick their team, and they want the best for the country.

“You ride that. It’s part of who we are, our DNA, and I love it.”

Robertson lost out to Foster when the job last came up in 2019 as Steve Hansen stepped down after the 2019 World Cup.

The All Blacks were eliminated in the semifinals at that tournament and have been unable to recapture the all-conquering aura and fear factor they once held over teams.

That may all sound familiar to Robertson, who took over the Crusaders at a similarly low ebb and wasted no time in returning them to their former dominant standing. He has never pulled that trick at international level but said he was unfazed about the gap on his CV.

The New Zealand Rugby panel that unanimously selected him was also untroubled by it.

“It was one of the questions,” he said of his interview process.

“My answer was around continued success compared to international experience, and the balance of the two, and bringing that success with me, the formula, how I’ve done it, and the selection and relationships I’ve built.

“I’ve stayed in the fight, and here I am now.”

Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

LIAM DEL CARME | Choosing a compatible partner is critical for SA Rugby

Sponsors are not only hard to come by, they are also hard to please
Sport
4 days ago

‘There’s no reason he can’t be a future Bok’: Sharks coach Mongalo on hooker Mbatha

Sharks Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo has tipped young hooker Fez Mbatha to be a key player for the Springboks in the 2027 Rugby World Cup in the US.
Sport
1 week ago

Don't forget, All Blacks and Wallabies will be in the World Cup

It is fast and it is furious: Keep an eye on Super Rugby Pacific because the Springboks’ greatest challenge at the 2023 World Cup in France remains ...
Sport
1 week ago

Koen takes reins as Bok women’s team prepares to head for Spain

It is perhaps the area in SA Rugby in most need of a kick-start and to that end Louis Koen has been appointed interim head coach of the Springbok ...
Sport
1 week ago

DAVID ISAACSON | It won’t be difficult for new sport minister Zizi to top his predecessors

With money allocation tight, minister Zizi Kodwa will need to find innovative ways to promote and cultivate sport
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Proteas legend Dane van Niekerk has a right to her anger Sport
  2. ‘No battle any more’: Bafana coach Broos says he’s made peace with PSL clubs Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs secure hard-fought victory over Maritzburg to remain in race for ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Bafana star Percy Tau inspires Al Ahly to victory over Coton Sport Soccer
  5. United coach Davids expects fine after saying ref may be a Kaizer Chiefs fan Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...