‘Stoked’ Robertson will surf wave of emotion with All Blacks after World Cup

“At times it felt like an election. People have got their opinions, and the ones that were positive would come up.

“I know not 100% of the crowd are going to be on your side. But we’re passionate, we’re in behind it, and it’s great that people have their thoughts, they pick their team, and they want the best for the country.

“You ride that. It’s part of who we are, our DNA, and I love it.”

Robertson lost out to Foster when the job last came up in 2019 as Steve Hansen stepped down after the 2019 World Cup.

The All Blacks were eliminated in the semifinals at that tournament and have been unable to recapture the all-conquering aura and fear factor they once held over teams.

That may all sound familiar to Robertson, who took over the Crusaders at a similarly low ebb and wasted no time in returning them to their former dominant standing. He has never pulled that trick at international level but said he was unfazed about the gap on his CV.

The New Zealand Rugby panel that unanimously selected him was also untroubled by it.

“It was one of the questions,” he said of his interview process.

“My answer was around continued success compared to international experience, and the balance of the two, and bringing that success with me, the formula, how I’ve done it, and the selection and relationships I’ve built.

“I’ve stayed in the fight, and here I am now.”

Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.