Man drowns after being swept off rocks in Hermanus

22 March 2023 - 09:11 By TIMESLIVE
The men, believed to be from Zimbabwe, were swept off the rocks by waves.
Image: National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

One of three men swept off rocks in Hermanus was declared dead after being brought ashore on Tuesday. 

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) duty coxswain Jean le Roux said the duty crew and police were mobilised after 5pm after eyewitness reports of the men being swept by waves into the surf in front of the Windsor Hotel. 

“On arrival on the scene it was found two men had managed to reach the shore and were safely out of the water,” said Le Roux. 

“A search commenced for a missing man. The man was located and recovered from the surf onto the NSRI rescue craft. He was brought to the NSRI Hermanus rescue station where CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] efforts were commenced by NSRI medics. They were joined by Western Cape government health EMS paramedics.

“After extensive efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted he was declared dead” 

The two survivors were transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment. 

“All three men are believed to be Zimbabweans. Police have opened an inquest docket,” said Le Roux. 

