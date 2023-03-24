Suspect in Riana Pretorius kidnapping faces two other charges
24 March 2023 - 14:43 By Devon Koen
A man arrested last week in connection with the kidnapping of Nelson Mandela Bay biokineticist Riana Pretorius has two pending cases of robbery against him...
Suspect in Riana Pretorius kidnapping faces two other charges
A man arrested last week in connection with the kidnapping of Nelson Mandela Bay biokineticist Riana Pretorius has two pending cases of robbery against him...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos