South Africa

Official arrested for double dipping salaries at two state entities

The woman is said to have never resigned from her position at a North West municipality after her appointment at the department of water and sanitation

28 March 2023 - 17:15
A director in the department of water and sanitation who was found to be earning salaries from both the department and the Moses Kotane local municipality in the North West has been arrested. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

An official has been earning two salaries, one from a North West municipality and the other from the national department of water and sanitation.

According to the department, the official was appointed as a director in April last year but allegedly failed to resign from her position at the Moses Kotane municipality, outside Rustenburg. 

The official was arrested on Monday by the Hawks. 

The department only became aware of the situation when it received an enquiry from the municipality in September last year, asking about the employment status of the concerned official. 

“Subsequently, a formal investigation was conducted by the department’s chief directorate: internal audit, wherein it was confirmed that the official was indeed double dipping, as she was dually employed by both the department and the municipality,” reads the statement. 

“During this time, she continued to receive an income from both entities for a period of six months.

Western Cape cops bust for 'keeping' abalone seized from suspects

Six Western Cape police officers will be hauled before court for allegedly keeping boxes of abalone seized from suspects.
News
6 hours ago

“The investigation revealed that she was able to achieve this by submitting applications to the municipality for leave of absence in the form of sick, vacation and study leave to justify her continued absence from the municipality while rendering full-time services to the department.” 

The department said it then instituted disciplinary proceedings, after an investigation. 

“Pursuant to several attempts to unsuccessfully delay the disciplinary proceedings, the official eventually pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and dishonesty. The chairperson’s report on sanction is now being finalised,” the department said. 

The municipality and department reported the matter to police, while the department also shared the investigation report and supporting evidence.

“The department upholds its stance of zero tolerance to fraud and corruption and welcomes the arrest as a sign of the government’s commitment to fighting fraud and corruption,” it said. 

“This swift action should be construed as a grave general deterrent to all other officials within the public service, as well as those members of the public who interact with public service departments and entities, that contravention of any laws will be met with rigorous consequences.”  

